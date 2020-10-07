Advertisement

Customers upset after utility company proposes rate hike in Scott County

In a letter from Bluegrass Water, the utility operating company says it needs an additional three and a half million dollars to ensure safe and reliable service.
In a letter from Bluegrass Water, the utility operating company says it needs an additional three and a half million dollars to ensure safe and reliable service.(WKYT)
By Olivia Russell
Published: Oct. 7, 2020
SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A letter in the mail outlined possible sewage rate hikes for people in Scott County, and their bills next month could be tripled.

More than a dozen neighborhoods and areas throughout central Kentucky could experience rate hikes. In a letter from Bluegrass Water, the utility operating company says it needs an additional three and a half million dollars to ensure safe and reliable service.

It now goes to the Kentucky Public Service Commission, which can approve or change the proposed rate hikes. For the Longview and Homestead subdivisions in Scott County, monthly rates could jump from $30 to $96 starting November 1. With just one month of notice, Adrian Jones says the increase is too much.

“It’s really immoral, unethical, and it borderlines on price gouging,” said Jones. “Because really we don’t have a choice and utilities. At all. We have no choice as to what sewage company we can use.”

The public service commission is expected to make a final decision sometime this month, but it’s not clear exactly when that will happen.

People affected can submit comments and requests for intervention on the public service commission’s website.

