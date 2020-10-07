Advertisement

Devine Carama shares stories from 300-mile walk for voter awareness

Lexington activist Devine Carama is walking 400 miles across the state for voter awareness.
Lexington activist Devine Carama is walking 400 miles across the state for voter awareness.(WKYT)
By Shelby Lofton
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 5:11 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington activist is sharing his stories about his trek across the commonwealth.

Devine Carama walked more than 300 miles to encourage people to vote and how they can do it this year. He finished the special marathon differently than he expected to.

Even though his walk didn’t end the way he planned it, with a few bumps and bruises along the way, he says it was healing.

“My original plan was to walk on the highway from Pikeville to Paducah just to kind of raise voter awareness,” Carama said.

He rerouted to walking in the cities he was passing on the interstate, talking to people about why they vote and why some of them, like one older woman Carama met, don’t.

“She is high risk, she’s in her 80s, African-American woman, she doesn’t want to vote in person because of COVID, but she’s heard so many politicians including our president talk about the absentee process and how it’s fraudulent and how votes aren’t going to count,” Carama said.

He explained the different ways Kentuckians can safely vote this year. He says he didn’t walk to sway anyone, but he did change some minds, including his own.

“I’m able to learn about the life and plight in the generational upbringing of people in eastern Kentucky, and they’re able to hear and listen to my upbringing and what informs my morals and values,” Carama said.

The activist is resting up after the challenging physical feat, but he says this walk is far from over.

Along with friends, men and women in uniform, elected leaders and more now join him remotely, surpassing his 400 mile goal.

“Walk the Vote will continue, but I think it will continue in the form of collaborative effort across community instead of just me,” Carama said.

He invites anyone to join him in reaching his goal of 5,000 miles by Election Day.

You can use the hashtag #walkthevote and post your mileage online, with a message about why you vote online.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Lexington

Lexington firefighters, Salvation Army team up for Christmas toy program

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Victor Puente
The president of Lexington’s Fraternal Order of Firefighters says this year their toy program will be needed more than ever.

State

Half a million Kentuckians have already requested absentee ballots

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Chelsea Jones
About half a million Kentuckians have already requested absentee ballots. Secretary of State Micheal Adams says more than 80,000 those have been returned so far.

News

Gov. Beshear reports over 2K cases Wednesday, includes backlog of cases from Fayette Co.

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases in Kentucky.

News

Customers upset after utility company proposes rate hike in Scott County

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Olivia Russell
A letter in the mail outlined possible sewage rate hikes for people in Scott County, and their bills next month could be tripled.

Latest News

Regional

Police release details of Breonna Taylor investigation

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Gray Media
Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer on Wednesday released LMPD’s internal investigative files on the deadly Breonna Taylor raid.

News

Wife accused of stabbing, pouring boiling water on husband

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Gray Media
A woman is accused of stabbing and pouring boiling water on her husband.

Regional

Some businesses struggle to enforce Gov. Beshear’s mask mandate

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Phil Pendleton
Laurel County and nearby Whitley, near the Tennessee border, are among Kentucky’s red counties with a higher percentage of COVID-19 cases over the past week.

News

Health dept. reports 56 new COVID-19 cases in Lexington

Updated: 5 hours ago
Health dept. reports 56 new COVID-19 cases in Lexington

Regional

Neighbor says suspect killed by Scott County deputy tried to shoot him but gun didn’t fire

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Jim Stratman
The investigation continues after a deadly shooting involving a Scott County deputy in Georgetown.

State

Sec. of State Adams approves Fayette Co. election plan

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Chelsea Jones
Fayette County Clerk Don Blevins Jr. says he has not heard from election officials since he submitted an amendment to Fayette County’s voting plan on Monday.