Kentucky State Police investigating shooting involving deputy in Scott County

Kentucky State Police and Scott County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a shooting in a neighborhood off of Homestead Parkway.
By Shelby Smithson
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 9:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky State Police and Scott County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a shooting in a neighborhood off Homestead Parkway.

Trooper Stu Jackson with KSP says deputies responded to a domestic dispute at a home on Raccoon Run. The callers described a physical assault that was taking place outside in the street that also involved a firearm. The Scott County Sheriff’s Office says at one point the suspect pointed a firearm at two witnesses to the disorder.

Jackson says upon arrival at the scene, a deputy located a man who was armed with a weapon. The sheriff’s office says the deputy gave commands for the man to put the weapon down, but the man moved toward the deputy and refused to comply. The deputy fired a gun, shooting and killing that person.

"The person that approached the deputy did have a weapon and approached the deputy in an incredibly aggressive manner and at that time the deputy did fire shots upon the individual,” Jackson said.

The deputy was not hurt.

“Nobody is at large, this is an active scene and we are conducting neighborhood canvases with everyone in the neighborhood that may have witnessed anything, conducting interviews with anyone that might have seen what’s been going on here tonight,” Jackson said.

Sgt. Eddie Hart says since the shooting involves a deputy, KSP will be handling the investigation.

Names have not yet been released.

The deputy involved in the shooting has been placed on paid administrative leave per normal protocol.

