Lexington firefighters, Salvation Army team up for Christmas toy program

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The president of Lexington’s Fraternal Order of Firefighters says this year their toy program will be needed more than ever.

“I think the need is gonna be up and the donations are going to be down,” FOF president Todd Houston said.

Their previous plan, which allowed hundreds of parents to come and choose news toys for their children, just won’t work during a pandemic. So, they’re joining another well-known Christmas tradition, the Salvation Army Angel Tree.

“We always have quite a few that do not make it back to us, so this is a good way to kind of plug those in for kids that either their tags were not taken or didn’t get returned,” Joanna Weaver, Salvation Army program coordinator.

Like last year, they’ll still be using the old Walmart on Richmond Road as their base of operations. But, this year, parents will fill out applications for their kids, and then pick those toys up through a drive-through.

The Catholic Action Center told us their annual toy program is also moving to a drive-through format.

With so many people needing extra help this year, they’re asking those of us who can to help out.

“Not all of us were laid off, not all of us, but there were plenty of families that were, and I’m hoping that the ones of us that were able to stay working, and continue to have normal paychecks, come in will be able to help out for those that didn’t,” said Houston.

Lexington Fire Chief Kristin Chilton said they hope to return to their normal program next year.

