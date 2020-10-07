Advertisement

Lincoln Co. Schools will return to virtual learning after fall break

(WKYT)
By Shelby Smithson
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 10:33 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LINCOLN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Lincoln County Schools are on fall break this week. But when students return, they’ll go back to online learning.

Superintendent Michael Rowe says after one week of in-person classes, 14 staff members were asked to quarantine.

Rowe says an increase in COVID-19 cases and concerns of travel over fall break led the health department to recommend schools return to virtual learning for at least two weeks.

“I made the recommendation hoping within that two weeks it will help us identify and reduce the spread of the COVID-19,” Public Health Director Diane Miller said.

Miller said they will re-asses over the next two weeks if it’s safe for students to return to the classroom.

