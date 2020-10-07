Advertisement

Neighbor says suspect killed by Scott County deputy tried to shoot him but gun didn’t fire

By Jim Stratman
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 11:53 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
SCOTT CO., Ky. (WKYT) - The investigation continues after a deadly shooting involving a Scott County deputy in Georgetown.

Kentucky State Police investigating shooting involving deputy in Scott County

It happened Tuesday night in the 100 block of Raccoon Run.

One neighbor says he witnessed everything that happened.

Just after 7:30 Tuesday evening, what started as a domestic dispute on Raccoon Run quickly escalated, and Pete Combs Jr. found himself in the middle of it.

Combs tells us he came outside to check on a man who was lying on the concrete a couple of houses down. According to Combs, that’s when another man started swearing at himself and another neighbor before pulling and gun and attempting to shoot.

“Well, he runs up on us, just a couple of feet from here with a firearm and tried to discharge it,” Combs said. "Fires it three times and with the help and grace of God it didn’t shoot. And then he points it at me and does the same thing. He takes the tip of the gun and points it at the side of my head and squeezes and it doesn’t fire again.”

Combs says that’s when a Scott County sheriff’s deputy arrived on the scene.

"The officer tried to de-escalate the situation, talk the man down and the guy just became more combative he just became more irate talking about he didn’t have this and he didn’t have that and he came and he had something in his arm, something in his hand rather,” Combs said. "The officer was like ‘Sir, I see a weapon you have in your hand. Just put it down.’ The guy still, he didn’t heed the officer’s warnings and from that, the officer had to do what he had to do in order to preserve himself and the lives of the people around.”

That suspect was pronounced dead on the scene and an autopsy was conducted Wednesday morning. The suspect’s name has not been released yet.

The deputy has been placed on paid administrative leave, which is standard protocol.

Kentucky State Police say they are still investigating the shooting and we’ll keep you updated.

