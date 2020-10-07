Advertisement

No word yet if Fayette County’s updated election plan has been approved

By Chelsea Jones
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 11:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - There’s still no word yet on if Secretary of State Michael Adams will approve Fayette County’s election plan.

Fayette County Clerk frustrated Ky. Secretary of State hasn’t approved election plan

Fayette County Clerk Don Blevins Jr. says he has not heard from election officials since he submitted an amendment to Fayette County’s voting plan on Monday.

The amendment included two additional polling locations. Prior to that, Fayette County’s plan had six, but Secretary Adams said there needed to be more.

Early voting starts next week and, as of now, Fayette County residents can vote at either Tates Creek, Northside, or Beaumont Branch libraries, the Dunbar Center, the Lexington Senior Center, BCTC Leestown campus, Wellington Elementary School, or Garret Morgan Elementary School.

Two schools added to list of voting locations for Lexington

Adams still has to approve that plan.

Last month, he told state lawmakers that people will have to take advantage of absentee voting, early voting, and voting on Election Day in order to have a smooth general election.

About half a million people have requested absentee ballots across the state, more than 80,000 have been returned so far. In Fayette County, more than 85,000 people have requested ballots, more than 7,000 have been returned.

As we wait for the Secretary of State to approve Fayette County’s election plan, officials are encouraging people to vote as early as possible.

