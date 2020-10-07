Advertisement

Police release details of Breonna Taylor investigation

Mayor Greg Fischer said it was important to release the investigative files as quickly as possible, after making “necessary redactions.”
By Gray Media
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 3:18 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer on Wednesday released LMPD’s internal investigative files on the deadly Breonna Taylor raid.

The massive file -- 4,470 pages of documents, including more than 1,000 photos, transcriptions of nearly 120 interviews and at least 50 officer body-camera videos -- was compiled by LMPD’s Public Integrity Unit, which investigates potential criminal cases involving city employees.

The PIU investigation concentrates on the March 13 shooting, separate from the narcotics investigation looking into Taylor’s ex-boyfriend Jamarcus Glover.

It includes thousands of pages of statements, reports and documents related to what happened the night when officers with LMPD’s Criminal Interdiction Unit served warrants on Taylor’s apartment and other suspected drug houses operated by Glover.

The file also contains officer and witness interviews with PIU (check the PDF embed below) and dozens of body-camera videos from the moments immediately following the shooting. LMPD has maintained there is no body camera video from the actual shooting that left Taylor dead from six gunshot wounds, and LMPD Sgt. Jon Mattingly injured.

Fischer’s decision to release the PIU file before the completion of related investigations, like by the FBI’s in the Taylor case, is unprecedented, especially after repeatedly claiming it could hurt ongoing investigations. The FBI would not comment on that or whether it was notified by Fischer’s office prior to the file’s release.

Last month, former LMPD Det. Brett Hankison was indicted on three counts of wanton endangerment for “blindly” firing 10 rounds into Taylor’s neighbors' apartments. None of the officers involved in the raid was charged specifically in Taylor’s death.

And last week, Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron released to the public the presentation of his investigation to a grand jury after a juror filed a request for him to do so.

WAVE 3 News has a team of producers and researchers currently poring over the many pages of documents. This story will be updated throughout the day and into the evening.

Read the transcripts from the officer and witness interviews with the PIU. Below is a list of whose interviews appear on which pages:

  • Kenneth Walker (1-48)
  • Sgt. Jon Mattingly (49-78)
  • Det. Brett Hankison (79-105)
  • Det. Myles Cosgrove (106-130)
  • Ofc. Mike Nobles (131-149)
  • Det. Mike Campbell (150-162)
  • Shawn Hoover (163-201)
  • Ofc. Tony James (202-233)
  • Sgt. Brandon Hogan (234-254)
  • Sgt. Joel Casse (255-283)
  • Sgt. Michael Burns (284-296)
  • Chief Steve Conrad (296-305)
  • Name redacted (306-311)
  • Name redacted (312-319)
  • Name redacted (320-322)
  • Name redacted (323-325)
  • Det. Mike Kuzma (326-333)
  • Sgt. Timothy L. Salyer (334-349)
  • Lt. Dale Massey (350-367)
  • Det. Josh Jaynes (368-413)

Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

