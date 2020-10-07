Ruby Tuesday files for bankruptcy

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/CNN) - Restaurant chain Ruby Tuesday filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy Wednesday.

The company, which has headquarters in Maryville, Tennessee, was overcome by financial pressure due to the pandemic.

“This announcement does not mean ‘Goodbye, Ruby Tuesday,’” said CEO Shawn Lederman in a statement. “Today’s actions will allow us an opportunity to reposition the company for long-term stability as we recover from the unprecedented impact of COVID-19.”

The chain was forced to close locations even before the pandemic. There are about 300 locations open around the globe, according to CNN.

It is unclear if more locations will shutter due to the new financial issues.

