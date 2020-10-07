Some businesses struggle to enforce Gov. Beshear’s mask mandate

LAUREL CO., Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Beshear has ordered people to wear masks in public for another 30 days.

Laurel County and nearby Whitley, near the Tennessee border, are among Kentucky’s red counties with a higher percentage of COVID-19 cases over the past week.

The counties are right on Interstate 75, an important corridor that sees people from literally all over the eastern half of the United States.

Laurel County is in the “red” zone for Covid 19 cases. We are talking to business owners about enforcing the mandate. More at pic.twitter.com/wkhWpUhOti — Phil Pendleton (@philtvnews) October 7, 2020

Christopher Sanders is with London Auto Truck Center and he says he sees himself right in the middle of the mask mandate, and somewhat of a debate.

Sanders says his employees are wearing masks and there are dividers up at the checkouts, but he says it’s difficult with such a large customer base from so many different areas coming in.

“Now, with our customers, we put our signs up asking the customers to wear masks,” Sanders said. “We do ask that they wear masks. But we are also running a business. I want to sell candy bars to everybody.”

The Laurel County Health Department reported 18 new cases Tuesday, with one of those being hospitalized. The new cases range from a 4-year-old to teenagers to elderly people.

Business owners say some customers are critical of the mask mandate, while others are critical of people not wearing them.

