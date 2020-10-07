Advertisement

Wife accused of stabbing, pouring boiling water on husband

Megan Wilson
Megan Wilson(Hardin County Detention Center)
By Gray Media
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 3:15 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
HARDIN COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) – A woman is accused of stabbing and pouring boiling water on her husband.

Officers were called to a report of a stabbing around 1:45 a.m. Wednesday. When they arrived, the victim was holding a towel on his chest.

The victim told police he was sleeping when he was awoken by a burning sensation and saw his wife, Megan Wilson, holding a pot and a large knife, according to an arrest report.

The victim said he tried to get away and Wilson stabbed him in the middle of his chest. The report states the victim made it to a neighbor’s house and called 911.

Police said inside the victim’s home they found a large amount of water on the bed and floor, a large pot on the stove with some water still inside and a 7-inch knife in water. Officers also said two young children were at home at the time.

The victim had a stab wound and third degree burns on a large portion of his body. He was taken to University of Louisville Hospital for treatment.

Police said Wilson smelled of alcohol.

She was taken into custody and charged with assault and tampering with physical evidence.

