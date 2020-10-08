Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Delta To Bring Heavy Rain This Weekend

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s another very nice day across the state and we will squeeze out one more on Friday, but things change in a hurry for the weekend. Hurricane Delta is ramping up across the Gulf of Mexico and will make landfall in Louisiana on Friday. From there, what’s left of this storm will move right on top of the state this weekend.

Here’s a breakdown of how the weekend may play out:

A plume of tropical showers and thunderstorms will be well out ahead of Delta. This will arrive in Kentucky Friday night as showers develop.

Spiraling bands of tropical showers and some storms will be noted on Saturday, even as the center of circulation is still well to our southwest. I don’t expect wall to wall rainfall on Saturday, so you may be able to find some dry hours.

The prime time for heavy rain and thunder comes Saturday night into Sunday.

Rainfall totals with this system will generally be in the 1″-2″ range, but locally higher amounts will show up along and just west of the track of the low.

The exact track of that low is still not set in stone, but the center of circulation looks to move into Kentucky on Sunday.

Winds will be gusty, but I don’t see this as anything crazy high at the moment.

Following all this up is a potent cold front moving in on Tuesday. This brings a line of gusty showers and storms with it and chilly air for the middle of the week.

