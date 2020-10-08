Advertisement

Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Delta To Bring Heavy Rain This Weekend

Rain
Rain(Pexels)
By Chris Bailey
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 2:11 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s another very nice day across the state and we will squeeze out one more on Friday, but things change in a hurry for the weekend. Hurricane Delta is ramping up across the Gulf of Mexico and will make landfall in Louisiana on Friday. From there, what’s left of this storm will move right on top of the state this weekend.

Here’s a breakdown of how the weekend may play out:

  • A plume of tropical showers and thunderstorms will be well out ahead of Delta. This will arrive in Kentucky Friday night as showers develop.
  • Spiraling bands of tropical showers and some storms will be noted on Saturday, even as the center of circulation is still well to our southwest. I don’t expect wall to wall rainfall on Saturday, so you may be able to find some dry hours.
  • The prime time for heavy rain and thunder comes Saturday night into Sunday.
  • Rainfall totals with this system will generally be in the 1″-2″ range, but locally higher amounts will show up along and just west of the track of the low.
  • The exact track of that low is still not set in stone, but the center of circulation looks to move into Kentucky on Sunday.
  • Winds will be gusty, but I don’t see this as anything crazy high at the moment.

Following all this up is a potent cold front moving in on Tuesday. This brings a line of gusty showers and storms with it and chilly air for the middle of the week.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Biden camp rejects Trump proposal for delaying debates

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Joe Biden is rejecting President Donald Trump’s proposal to push back their remaining two debates in the wake of Trump’s coronavirus diagnosis, and the Democrat says it’s not up to Trump to set the schedule.

Regional

Monticello man dead after fatal collision in Wayne County

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Brooke Marshall
The car and truck collided Wednesday on KY 90.

Regional

Four Nicholas County students test positive for COVID-19

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Olivia Russell
Nicholas County is in the red zone for COVID-19 cases.

State

Kentuckians get ready to help with aftermath of Hurricane Delta

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Phil Pendleton
The American Red Cross, Kentucky Baptist Relief, and others will help people recover from the damages left by Delta.

Latest News

Lexington

Mobile testing continues in Lexington despite employees who manage it being in quarantine

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jim Stratman
Testing sites across Lexington are staying open despite seven members of the emergency management department going into quarantine or isolation.

News

Kentuckians get ready to help with aftermath of Hurricane Delta

Updated: 2 hours ago
Kentuckians get ready to help with aftermath of Hurricane Delta

Regional

Couple charged with murder of Tyler North, missing since 2018

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By AJ Cabbagestalk
Two charged in murder of Tyler North.

Crime

Two in custody after Williamsburg bank robbery, police chase

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
According to Williamsburg police, it happened Thursday morning around 9:30 at the Community Trust Bank on Highway 25.

News

Health dept. reports 68 new COVID-19 cases in Lexington

Updated: 4 hours ago
Health dept. reports 68 new COVID-19 cases in Lexington

Lexington

Health dept. reports 68 new COVID-19 cases in Lexington

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department reported 68 new COVID-19 cases for its update for Wednesday.