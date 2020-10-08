Couple charged with murder of Tyler North, missing since 2018

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - For two years, Tyler North has been missing. Now, a couple is charged with North’s murder and disappearance.

Troopers with Kentucky State Police arrested Lena Michelle Collet North, the former wife of Tyler North, and Jeremy Lewis, a former Leslie County Sheriff’s Deputy, Wednesday night.

Both are charged with murder.

The arrest came after a lengthy two-year investigation into the disappearance of North.

The Leslie County Grand Jury returned indictments on Lena North and Lewis.

The pair was taken to the Leslie County Jail.

