Dollywood reopens after temporarily closing entry due to COVID-19 restrictions
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 3:02 PM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Dollywood reopened its gates after a brief suspension Wednesday due to COVID-19 capacity restrictions.
The company announced around 4 p.m. that guests would be allowed back in after temporarily restricting entry at about 1 p.m.
Dollywood spokesperson Wes Ramsey said that this is the first time since June that the park has reached capacity numbers. He added that, to avoid potential issues in the future, guests could make a reservation online to better ensure their spot.
