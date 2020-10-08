Advertisement

Four Nicholas County students test positive for COVID-19

By Olivia Russell
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 1:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NICHOLAS CO., Ky. (WKYT) - Nicholas County is in the red zone for COVID-19 cases.

Now, the school system is starting to get some cases. The district announced four students tested positive for the virus this week, two in the elementary school, and two in the middle and high schools.

Based on contact tracing, Superintendent Doug Bechanan believes those cases came from outside of the schools. But because of possible exposures, he says other students are now in quarantine to slow the spread.

He says they’ve already increased sanitation procedures, but they’ll be disinfecting the schools even more after these positive cases.

With so many new changes in place, the superintendent says students have adjusted well.

“I can’t say enough about our students and staff with mask-wearing, and how well they’ve adapted to that and all of the changes," Bechanan said. "We’ve adapted our daily routines and schedules and classrooms. Pretty much most of our procedures have changed that we’ve been used to in previous years.”

Moving forward, the superintendent says the school board will reevaluate its model every week. He says they’ll contact parents on Thursday evenings if they decide to make a change.

Due to the high case count in Nicholas County, this week’s football game against Paris has been postponed.

