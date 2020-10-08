Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Time ticks away for our pleasant weather

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We are nearing the end of our very dry and comfortable run.

It is hard to believe but we are now on the other side of a cold front. The only thing that has changed for us will be slightly cooler air. The rest of the day looks awesome! It will be extremely easy to enjoy.

Hurricane Delta will make a run through the Gulf of Mexico. After it sweeps through the open waters out there, it will make landfall along the coast. It is at that point we begin tracking rain from this system. I think that gusty winds will drive rain into Kentucky on Saturday morning. Some of it could be on the heavier side.

A cold front will follow it on Tuesday. It should keep our numbers down.

It is another Thursday, and every day we move forward is a day closer to a return to our ordinary world. We are nearly there! Take care of each other; we’ve got this!

