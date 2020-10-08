Advertisement

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Time ticks away for our pleasant weather

Rounds of rain will arrive here this weekend.
Rounds of rain will arrive here this weekend.(WKYT)
By Jim Caldwell
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 7:16 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We are nearing the end of our very dry and comfortable run.

It is hard to believe but we are now on the other side of a cold front. The only thing that has changed for us will be slightly cooler air. The rest of the day looks awesome! It will be extremely easy to enjoy.

Hurricane Delta will make a run through the Gulf of Mexico. After it sweeps through the open waters out there, it will make landfall along the coast. It is at that point we begin tracking rain from this system. I think that gusty winds will drive rain into Kentucky on Saturday morning. Some of it could be on the heavier side.

A cold front will follow it on Tuesday. It should keep our numbers down.

It is another Thursday, and every day we move forward is a day closer to a return to our ordinary world. We are nearly there! Take care of each other; we’ve got this!

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather

WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast

Updated: 1 hours ago

Weather

WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast

Updated: Oct. 7, 2020 at 6:04 AM EDT

Weather

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | No change until the weekend

Updated: Oct. 7, 2020 at 5:56 AM EDT
|
By Jim Caldwell
Plenty is going on in the weather world, but most of it is in the tropics.

Forecast

WATCH | Adam Burniston's FastCast

Updated: Oct. 6, 2020 at 5:59 PM EDT
5PM FastCast

Latest News

Forecast

Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Typical Fall feel continues

Updated: Oct. 6, 2020 at 2:32 PM EDT
|
By Adam Burniston
Dry and sunny skies remain in the forecast, but we're watching this weekend as showers return

Weather

WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast

Updated: Oct. 6, 2020 at 6:38 AM EDT

Weather

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Typical fall-like days

Updated: Oct. 6, 2020 at 6:11 AM EDT
|
By Jim Caldwell
These next few days look absolutely wonderful.

Forecast

Adam Burniston’s Forecast | A quiet pattern continues for now

Updated: Oct. 5, 2020 at 2:46 PM EDT
|
By Adam Burniston
A quiet pattern takes over the forecast through much of this week with dry weather and a more average feel.

Weather

WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast

Updated: Oct. 5, 2020 at 7:06 AM EDT

Weather

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | A very calm streak of weather

Updated: Oct. 5, 2020 at 7:04 AM EDT
|
By Jim Caldwell
Our pattern is about to calm down significantly.