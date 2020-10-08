Advertisement

Kentuckians get ready to help with aftermath of Hurricane Delta

By Phil Pendleton
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 11:20 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentuckians are getting ready to help with Hurricane Delta relief.

The American Red Cross, Kentucky Baptist Relief, and others will help people recover from the damages left by Delta.

The organizations' trucks have been all over the southeastern United States in recent years and in the next week, they could head out again with volunteers helping to feed people who have lost everything or nearly everything in the storms.

Baptist Relief and the Red Cross are used to this.

Andrew Synder with the Red Cross is on his way to Baton Rouge. Before he left early Thursday we talked to him from the airport where he was preparing for a 2-week deployment to help storm victims find shelter.

Baptist Relief could send dozens in their feeding crew and another chainsaw/debris removal team.

All of them going to an area that just got hammered about a month ago by Hurricane Laura.

“So, there’s a lot of folks who just got back into their homes to see what their homes look like and here comes another round,” Synder said.

Karen Smith just returned from Texas and others from Baptist Relief have been working in Alexandria, Louisiana in debris removal. She says it’s likely they may go back to the same area this time.'

“And so I see the homes that were damaged, now possibly being destroyed because there is nothing to hold it back,” Smith said.

Kentucky Baptist Relief has the ability to feed 30,000 people a day from one of their feeding units.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

