Advertisement

Kentucky 15 shut down due to fatal crash in Breathitt County

crash
crash(WCAX)
By Claudette Enriquez
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 3:16 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - There was a fatal car crash in Breathitt County on KY 15 in front of the Kentucky River Community Care facility south of Quicksand.

Police say it was a single-car crash and one person is dead.

The road is expected to be closed for two to three hours.

Traffic can detour via KY 30, KY 397 and KY 1110 between Haddix and Jackson

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

WATCH LIVE: Gov. Beshear gives update on COVID-19

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Governor Andy Beshear is providing an update on COVID-19 cases in Kentucky.

Lexington

Fire brings Rupp Arena construction to a halt Thursday afternoon

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By Shelby Lofton
Fire crews are working to figure out what sparked a fire at Central Bank Center where construction is happening in downtown Lexington.

National Politics

Trump, Biden teams debate next debate: Next week? Never?

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Joe Biden is rejecting President Donald Trump’s proposal to push back their remaining two debates in the wake of Trump’s coronavirus diagnosis, and the Democrat says it’s not up to Trump to set the schedule.

News

Lexington doctor says Baptist Health is prepared for potential COVID-19 surge

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Victor Puente
As COVID-19 numbers across the state continue on an upward trajectory, there have been questions about where potential patients will go. The chief medical officer at Baptist Health says they're ready for the potential surge.

Latest News

Lexington

Lexington finishes Legacy Trail

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Mayor Linda Gorton and other city leaders cut the ribbon on the final stretch Thursday morning.

News

Pediatricians seeing younger patients with anxiety, depression

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Kristen Kennedy
The stress of the ongoing pandemic is affecting children.

News

Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Delta To Bring Heavy Rain This Weekend

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Chris Bailey
Some areas may see a few inches of rain as this system moves through.

Regional

Monticello man dead after fatal collision in Wayne County

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Brooke Marshall
The car and truck collided Wednesday on KY 90.

Regional

Four Nicholas County students test positive for COVID-19

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Olivia Russell
Nicholas County is in the red zone for COVID-19 cases.

State

Kentuckians get ready to help with aftermath of Hurricane Delta

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Phil Pendleton
The American Red Cross, Kentucky Baptist Relief, and others will help people recover from the damages left by Delta.