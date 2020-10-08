Advertisement

Kentucky Volleyball picked to win SEC by conference coaches

Three Wildcats make Preseason All-SEC Team
(WYMT)
By Lee K. Howard
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 4:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. – The No. 3 Kentucky Volleyball team has been picked to win the Southeastern Conference for the fourth-straight season, the league coaches announced on Thursday afternoon. Kentucky won 11 of the 13 first-place votes, with the Florida Gators picking up the other two.

Additionally, three Kentucky players, Madison Lilley, Gabby Curry and Alli Stumler were named to the nine-person Preseason All-SEC Team, which was also voted upon by the 13 SEC head coaches. The three representatives on the All-Conference Preseason Team is the most for any team in the league, and one of only two teams (Missouri) with more than one representative on the team.

Kentucky has won the SEC in each of the last three years running, and brought in the No. 1 recruiting class in the country this season. UK last season went 14-2 in SEC play, beating Ole Miss on the final day of the regular season to claim its third-straight SEC championship.

For Lilley and Curry, they return to the Preseason All-SEC Team after having earned spots on the 2019 team a season ago. Lilley and Curry are both returning AVCA All-American’s, as is Stumler, who earns a spot on the Preseason All-SEC Team for the first time in her career.

Latest News

Weather

All Blue Weather Preview

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Jim Caldwell
All Blue Weather Preview VS. Mississippi State

Sports

Champion! UK’s Alex Goff earns first collegiate victory

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Lee K. Howard
Wildcats finish in eighth overall led by Goff’s win in honor of Cullan Brown

Sports

Aunt Pearl sets stakes record, earns Breeders’ Cup berth with dominant victory in JPMorgan Chase Jessamine

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Lee K. Howard
Trained by Brad Cox and ridden by Florent Geroux, Aunt Pearl secured a fees-paid berth into the $1 million Breeders' Cup Juvenile Fillies Turf (G1) to be run here Nov. 6

Sports

Za’Darius Smith records 3 sacks vs. Falcons, now tied for NFL lead

Updated: Oct. 6, 2020 at 4:20 PM EDT
|
By Alex Walker
Smith now has 37 career sacks.

Latest News

Sports

Alex Bowman shuffled to the No. 48 to replace Jimmie Johnson

Updated: Oct. 6, 2020 at 4:09 PM EDT
|
By Associated Press
Bowman and crew chief Greg Ives will move from the No. 88 into Johnson’s ride at the end of the season.

Sports

Former FSU coach Bobby Bowden, 90, tests positive for virus

Updated: Oct. 5, 2020 at 6:22 PM EDT
|
By Associated Press
Bowden said he is isolating at his home in Tallahassee with his wife, Ann.

Sports

Stoops says Kentucky has to man up, move on from 0-2 start

Updated: Oct. 5, 2020 at 6:17 PM EDT
|
By Alex Walker
The Wildcats are 0-2 for the first time since 2016 with Mississippi State on deck.

Sports

Kavosiey Smoke to miss a couple of weeks with rib injury

Updated: Oct. 5, 2020 at 2:56 PM EDT
|
By Alex Walker
Mark Stoops said that Smoke was injured during a horse-collar tackle.

Sports

Kentucky’s October 17 game at Tennessee set for noon kickoff

Updated: Oct. 5, 2020 at 2:45 PM EDT
|
By Alex Walker
No. 14 Tennessee is 2-0 after wins over South Carolina and Missouri.

Sports

Butler’s big night helps Heat cut Lakers’ Finals lead to 2-1

Updated: Oct. 4, 2020 at 10:34 PM EDT
|
By Associated Press
Former Kentucky star Tyler Herro finished with 17 points in the win for Miami.