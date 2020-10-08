Lexington finishes Legacy Trail

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington’s legacy trail is complete.

Mayor Linda Gorton and other city leaders cut the ribbon on the final stretch Thursday morning.

“This is a day to celebrate,” Mayor Linda Gorton said. “We have a trail that thousands of local citizens enjoy, and an attraction that will bring in visitors from across the country.”

The Legacy Trail is already the most popular trail in Lexington.

The trail started in 2007 with the announcement the Alltech FEI World Equestrian Games would be coming to Lexington in 2010. In planning the festivities, Lexington citizens decided they wanted “legacy projects,” projects Lexington residents could enjoy long after the Games were gone to be part of the celebration.

The 12-mile-long, mixed-use trail stretches from Lexington’s urban core to the beautiful Bluegrass that surrounds the City. The trail connects the Isaac Murphy Memorial Art Garden in the City’s historic East End to the Kentucky Horse Park.

The final, 1.5-mile segment of the trail is located mainly in the Third and Fourth street area, between Winchester Road and Jefferson Street.

Construction on the final segment began in December of 2019.

By next year, the Legacy Trail will connect to Town Branch Commons Trail downtown, completing 22 miles of uninterrupted trails, and a 5.5-mile loop downtown.

