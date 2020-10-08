Advertisement

Lexington finishes Legacy Trail

The 12-mile-long, mixed-use trail stretches from Lexington’s urban core to the beautiful Bluegrass that surrounds the City.
The 12-mile-long, mixed-use trail stretches from Lexington’s urban core to the beautiful Bluegrass that surrounds the City.(Office of the Mayor)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 2:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington’s legacy trail is complete.

Mayor Linda Gorton and other city leaders cut the ribbon on the final stretch Thursday morning.

“This is a day to celebrate,” Mayor Linda Gorton said. “We have a trail that thousands of local citizens enjoy, and an attraction that will bring in visitors from across the country.”

The Legacy Trail is already the most popular trail in Lexington.

The trail started in 2007 with the announcement the Alltech FEI World Equestrian Games would be coming to Lexington in 2010. In planning the festivities, Lexington citizens decided they wanted “legacy projects,” projects Lexington residents could enjoy long after the Games were gone to be part of the celebration.

The 12-mile-long, mixed-use trail stretches from Lexington’s urban core to the beautiful Bluegrass that surrounds the City. The trail connects the Isaac Murphy Memorial Art Garden in the City’s historic East End to the Kentucky Horse Park.

The final, 1.5-mile segment of the trail is located mainly in the Third and Fourth street area, between Winchester Road and Jefferson Street.

Construction on the final segment began in December of 2019.

By next year, the Legacy Trail will connect to Town Branch Commons Trail downtown, completing 22 miles of uninterrupted trails, and a 5.5-mile loop downtown.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

WATCH LIVE: Gov. Beshear gives update on COVID-19

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Governor Andy Beshear is providing an update on COVID-19 cases in Kentucky.

Lexington

Fire brings Rupp Arena construction to a halt Thursday afternoon

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By Shelby Lofton
Fire crews are working to figure out what sparked a fire at Central Bank Center where construction is happening in downtown Lexington.

National Politics

Trump, Biden teams debate next debate: Next week? Never?

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Joe Biden is rejecting President Donald Trump’s proposal to push back their remaining two debates in the wake of Trump’s coronavirus diagnosis, and the Democrat says it’s not up to Trump to set the schedule.

Regional

Kentucky 15 shut down due to fatal crash in Breathitt County

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By Claudette Enriquez
One person is dead in fatal car crash in Breathitt County.

News

Lexington doctor says Baptist Health is prepared for potential COVID-19 surge

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Victor Puente
As COVID-19 numbers across the state continue on an upward trajectory, there have been questions about where potential patients will go. The chief medical officer at Baptist Health says they're ready for the potential surge.

Latest News

News

Pediatricians seeing younger patients with anxiety, depression

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Kristen Kennedy
The stress of the ongoing pandemic is affecting children.

News

Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Delta To Bring Heavy Rain This Weekend

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Chris Bailey
Some areas may see a few inches of rain as this system moves through.

Regional

Monticello man dead after fatal collision in Wayne County

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Brooke Marshall
The car and truck collided Wednesday on KY 90.

Regional

Four Nicholas County students test positive for COVID-19

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Olivia Russell
Nicholas County is in the red zone for COVID-19 cases.

State

Kentuckians get ready to help with aftermath of Hurricane Delta

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Phil Pendleton
The American Red Cross, Kentucky Baptist Relief, and others will help people recover from the damages left by Delta.