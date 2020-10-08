Advertisement

LFCHD works with Kentucky Department for Public Health to catch up on more than 1,900 backlogged COVID-19 cases

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 10:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - In a COVID-19 world, eyes stay fixed on the numbers, the total confirmed cases, the positivity rate, and the COVID-related death toll.

But, the numbers from the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department and the state’s daily report weren’t adding up.

More than 2,000 cases of COVID-19 were announced Wednesday by Governor Andy Beshear, but more than half of those are from a backlog of cases from Fayette County.

“We were using one system initially in this pandemic and the state uses a federal system to enter data,” LFCHD Communications Officer Kevin Hall said.

(Story continues below video.)

That means the health department’s limited staff had to enter those numbers twice.

“As the number of cases increased in Lexington so did the number of cases we had to double enter,” Hall said.

What really brought more attention to this backlog of numbers in Fayette County was how it affected the color of the county reflected in the state’s 7-day Incidence Rate Map.

“For weeks Fayette county was showing in the orange but we were seeing 90 to 100 plus cases per day,” Hall said. “So, we really in Fayette county in all actuality should have been in the red for quite some time.”

The map impacts decisions for schools in classes and sports. But, Hall said the accurate numbers were always available on the health department’s website, as well as discussed in conversations with any decision-maker.

Now, with help from the Kentucky Department for Public Health, the county has caught up on reporting more than 1,900 backlogged cases.

“As Dr. Stack said Wednesday in the press conference, it’s tighter, it’s never going to be perfect, partly because we report the numbers at a different time to the state than what’s updated on our website each day,” Hall said. “So, the backlog is definitely reduced, it may not be fully eliminated, but it definitely helps reduce that number.”

Hall said this backlog never impacted contacting those people who tested positive or contact tracing efforts.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

The Breakdown with Dr. KaraBeth Moore and Dr. Lori Halton

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Breast Cancer is one of the most common cancers in women, and sadly one in eight women will be at risk in their lifetime for being diagnosed.

News

Police, OSHA investigating deadly bulldozer incident in Breathitt County

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Paige Noel
Breathitt County Sheriff’s Department and Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) are investigating a deadly worksite accident in Breathitt County.

VOD Recording

WATCH: Amber Philpott interviews Dr. KaraBeth Moore and Dr. Lori Halton

Updated: 3 hours ago
WKYT News: The Breakdown

VOD Recording

WATCH: Amber Philpott interviews Lexington-Fayette County Health Department's Kevin Hall

Updated: 3 hours ago
WKYT News: The Breakdown

Latest News

VOD Recording

WATCH: Amber Philpott interviews UK Political Science Professor Dr. Stephen Voss

Updated: 3 hours ago
WKYT News: The Breakdown

News

Devine Carama shares stories from 300-mile walk for voter awareness

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Shelby Lofton
A Lexington activist is sharing his stories about his trek across the commonwealth.

Lexington

Lexington firefighters, Salvation Army team up for Christmas toy program

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Victor Puente
The president of Lexington’s Fraternal Order of Firefighters says this year their toy program will be needed more than ever.

State

Half a million Kentuckians have already requested absentee ballots

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Chelsea Jones
About half a million Kentuckians have already requested absentee ballots. Secretary of State Micheal Adams says more than 80,000 those have been returned so far.

News

Gov. Beshear reports over 2K cases Wednesday, includes backlog of cases from Fayette Co.

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases in Kentucky.

News

Customers upset after utility company proposes rate hike in Scott County

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Olivia Russell
A letter in the mail outlined possible sewage rate hikes for people in Scott County, and their bills next month could be tripled.