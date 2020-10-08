Advertisement

Mobile testing continues in Lexington despite employees who manage it being in quarantine

By Jim Stratman
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 11:35 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Testing sites across Lexington are staying open despite seven members of the emergency management department going into quarantine or isolation.

Thursday, mobile testing returns to Shiloh Baptist Church.

We spoke with Mayor Linda Gorton Thursday morning about how the city is adapting to this new challenge.

“This is what you do in a pandemic. You get creative. You figure out how can we do this differently,” Mayor Gorton said.

A creative approach to maintaining business-as-usual is key to the city being able to provide testing around LexingtonThat’s what Mayor Gorton explained.

“One of the best things we did in government was early on in March we figured out how people could work from home because we knew that we had to keep our essential services going for the community,” Mayor Gorton said.

This comes after a member of the Emergency Management Department was diagnosed with COVID 19, forcing over half the department to quarantine.

Emergency Management is responsible for overseeing testing sites like the one at Bluegrass Community and Technical College, Southland Christian Church and the mobile testing site which is out at Shilo Baptist Church this weekend.

“It would not have been a good thing for us to have to close down our testing because we had these employees out," Mayor Gorton said. "So, you know it’s all about collaborating for a different way to do things. So far, it’s working great and we expect them to be back after their quarantine and the one isolation.”

The mayor says the mobile neighborhood testing has been a game-changer, providing over 11,000 tests in just 43 days of operation. She says that testing must go on for the citizens to stay healthy.

"For our citizens, it’s really important that we be able to provide all of our services and that’s the, you know, that’s the goal,” Gorton said.

Testing at Shiloh Baptist Church is Thursday and Friday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday from 9 in the morning until 4 in the afternoon.

