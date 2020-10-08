Advertisement

Monticello man dead after fatal collision in Wayne County

(AP)
By Brooke Marshall
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 1:27 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
SUSIE, Ky. (WYMT) - Wednesday afternoon two vehicles were involved in a fatal crash on KY 90 in Wayne County.

The Kentucky State Police (KSP), London Post responded and after investigating found that 39-year-old Scottie Piercy was driving a 2014 Nissan. 37-year-old Janet Piercy was a passenger in the Nissan. The Nissan collided with 33-year-old John Brown’s 2018 Dodge Ram truck.

Brown and Mrs. Piercy were both transported by air to the University of Kentucky Medical Center for life-threatening injuries.

Mr. Piercy was pronounced dead at the scene by the Wayne County Coroner.

KSP is still trying to figure out what caused the crash. Toxicology was performed on both Brown and Mr. Piercy to determine if drugs or alcohol were factors. Mr. Piercy’s autopsy is pending.

This investigation is still ongoing.

