Police, OSHA investigating deadly bulldozer incident in Breathitt County

Police lights
Police lights(MGN)
By Paige Noel
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 8:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Breathitt County Sheriff’s Department and Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) are investigating a deadly worksite accident in Breathitt County.

Police say it happened Wednesday evening and involved someone getting ejected from a bulldozer on a construction site.

The person was immediately killed due to the impact.

The construction site was for a road to a cell tower in Breathitt County off of Highway 1098.

We do not know the identity of the person killed.

We will continue to update this story.

