The Breakdown with Dr. KaraBeth Moore and Dr. Lori Halton

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Breast Cancer is one of the most common cancers in women, and sadly one in eight women will be at risk in their lifetime for being diagnosed.

We all know that getting a yearly mammogram when you are of age is one of the best ways for early detection, but sadly many women may have put off that lifesaving and what should be routine trip to the doctor during this pandemic.

WKYT was joined by two doctors specializing in breast surgery and radiology at Baptist Health Lexington to discuss with Amber Philpott the importance if still going to get your mammogram during the pandemic, and more.

