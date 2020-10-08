Two arrests made in connection with Tyler North’s disappearance

LESLIE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police confirmed that two arrests have been made in connection to the Tyler North missing persons case.

North went missing in June of 2018. He was last seen leaving a family member’s house in his truck.

In July of 2018, Kentucky State Police found his truck burned in a field in Warbranch.

There has been no sign of North and no body was ever found however, two people have been arrested in connection with his disappearance.

More information is expected to be released Thursday morning.

