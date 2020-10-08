Advertisement

Two in custody after Williamsburg bank robbery, police chase

According to Williamsburg police, it happened Thursday morning around 9:30 at the Community Trust Bank on Highway 25.
According to Williamsburg police, it happened Thursday morning around 9:30 at the Community Trust Bank on Highway 25.(KCRG)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 10:44 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHITLEY CO., Ky. (WKYT) - Two people are in custody after a bank robbery in Williamsburg.

According to Williamsburg police, it happened Thursday morning around 9:30 at the Community Trust Bank on Highway 25.

Police say the suspect passed a note to someone at the bank demanding money but did not show a gun during the robbery.

We’re told the suspect was given bait money with a dye pack and the suspect then left.

Police say were able to see the suspect’s vehicle and they chased it into Laurel County and onto Highway 1193 where the driver crashed. A male and female were taken into custody.

The male was taken to the hospital for injuries related to the crash.

Police also tell us there were shots fired at some point during the chase, but it’s unclear right now who was doing the shooting.

Multiple local agencies and the FBI are involved in the investigation.

The Williamsburg police chief says the suspects may also be suspects in a recent bank robbery in Pineville.

We’ll keep you updated.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Trump vows not to participate in virtual debate with Biden

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
President Donald Trump vowed Thursday not to participate in next week’s debate with Democratic nominee Joe Biden after organizers announced it will take place virtually because of the president’s diagnosis of COVID-19.

Lexington

Health dept. reports 68 new COVID-19 cases in Lexington

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department reported 68 new COVID-19 cases for its update for Wednesday.

Weather

WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast

Updated: 3 hours ago

Weather

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Time ticks away for our pleasant weather

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jim Caldwell
We are nearing the end of our very dry and comfortable run.

Latest News

National

AP FACT CHECK: Claims from Pence and Harris VP debate

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Vice President Mike Pence and Sen. Kamala Harris tussled Wednesday in the first and only vice presidential debate before the Nov. 3 election, coming as the coronavirus sidelined President Donald Trump at the White House.

News

The Breakdown with Dr. KaraBeth Moore and Dr. Lori Halton

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Breast Cancer is one of the most common cancers in women, and sadly one in eight women will be at risk in their lifetime for being diagnosed.

News

LFCHD works with Kentucky Department for Public Health to catch up on more than 1,900 backlogged COVID-19 cases

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
More than 2,000 cases of COVID-19 were announced Wednesday by Governor Andy Beshear, but more than half of those are from a backlog of cases from Fayette County

Regional

Two arrests made in connection with Tyler North’s disappearance

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Paige Noel
Tyler North went missing in June of 2018. He was last seen leaving a family member’s house in his truck.

News

Police, OSHA investigating deadly bulldozer incident in Breathitt County

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Paige Noel
Breathitt County Sheriff’s Department and Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) are investigating a deadly worksite accident in Breathitt County.

VOD Recording

WATCH: Amber Philpott interviews Dr. KaraBeth Moore and Dr. Lori Halton

Updated: 14 hours ago
WKYT News: The Breakdown