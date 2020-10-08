Advertisement

US could have enough COVID vaccine for everyone by March, April

‘We believe we may have up to 100 million doses by the end of the year’
By Ed Payne
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 2:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – The United States could have enough coronavirus vaccine produced as early as March for every American who wants to be inoculated, Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar said Thursday.

“We believe we may have up to 100 million doses by the end of the year, enough to cover especially vulnerable populations,” Azar said.

“We project having enough for every American who wants a vaccine by March to April 2021.”

HHS heads the Trump administration’s Operation Warp Speed – a program tasked with the goal of producing 300 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine.

The United States is already manufacturing doses of all six potential vaccine candidates, pending Food and Drug Administration approval. Four of them are already in Phase 3 testing.

Last month, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention outlined a plan to make coronavirus vaccines available for free across the country.

“CDC is drawing on its years of planning and cooperation with state and local public health partners to ensure a safe, effective, and life-saving COVID-19 vaccine is ready to be distributed following FDA approval,” said CDC Director Robert Redfield.

“Through the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, CDC will play a vital role in deciding, based on input from experts and stakeholders, how initial, limited vaccine doses will be allocated and distributed while reliably producing more than 100 million doses by January 2021.”

President Donald Trump has regularly suggested that a vaccine could be ready ahead of the Nov. 3 election.

Some scientists and infectious disease experts are concerned the vaccines could be distributed before they’re adequately tested.

To address those concerns, the FDA has published safety standards for manufacturers.

Pharmaceutical companies released a statement last month saying they would go with science, not politics in their clinical trials of the vaccines.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Pelosi ‘at the table’ even after Trump scrapped virus talks

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says she’s “at the table” and ready to negotiate a coronavirus aid package even after President Donald Trump halted talks abruptly.

National Politics

13 charged in plots against Michigan governor, police

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The FBI quoted one of the accused as saying Whitmer “has no checks and balances at all. She has uncontrolled power right now. All good things must come to an end.”

National

American poet Louise Glück wins Nobel literature prize

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By DAVID KEYTON and JILL LAWLESS
She joins a handful of American poets who have received the prize, which has been dominated by novelists since the first award in 1901.

National

NJ postal worker accused of throwing out hundreds of pieces of mail, including ballots

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By Christina Fan
Investigators have accused a New Jersey postal worker of dumping empty election ballots, political fliers and other types of mail over the course of a one-week period.

News

WATCH LIVE: Gov. Beshear gives update on COVID-19

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Governor Andy Beshear is providing an update on COVID-19 cases in Kentucky.

Latest News

National Politics

Michigan Gov. Whitmer discusses foiled kidnapping plot against her

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer of Michigan discusses the foiled plot to kidnap her. Six arrests have been made, officials said.

Lexington

Fire brings Rupp Arena construction to a halt Thursday afternoon

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By Shelby Lofton
Fire crews are working to figure out what sparked a fire at Central Bank Center where construction is happening in downtown Lexington.

National Politics

Trump, Biden teams debate next debate: Next week? Never?

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Joe Biden is rejecting President Donald Trump’s proposal to push back their remaining two debates in the wake of Trump’s coronavirus diagnosis, and the Democrat says it’s not up to Trump to set the schedule.

National Politics

Prominent GOP fundraiser charged in covert lobbying effort

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The case was filed this week in federal court in Washington, D.C.

National

Gulf states prep for second hurricane in 6 weeks

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
The Gulf Coast is bracing for a powerful hurricane -- yet again.

Regional

Kentucky 15 shut down due to fatal crash in Breathitt County

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By Claudette Enriquez
One person is dead in fatal car crash in Breathitt County.