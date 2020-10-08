Advertisement

Virginia Moore, Gov. Beshear’s sign language interpreter, confirms cancer diagnosis

Virginia Moore (Source: Gov. Andy Beshear on Facebook)
By Gray Media
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 7:06 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - During his daily COVID-19 briefing, Governor Andy Beshear turned the attention to Virginia Moore, one of his sign language interpreters.

Moore had been absent at recent briefings.

In a recorded video message, Moore explained that she has been diagnosed with stage one uterine cancer. She said she plans to have a hysterectomy to help get rid of the disease.

Moore’s outlook, though, seems positive. She used the time to remind women during Breast Cancer Awareness Month to take care of their health as she has learned to do.

“Ladies, please go have a mammogram,” Moore said. “Please, go have a Pap smear. You need to take care of yourself.”

She ended her special message by pleading that Kentuckians continue to mask up.

“I’m wearing a mask for you, and I ask that you wear a mask for me,” she said.

Beshear said his family and staff in Frankfort are wishing Moore well and says he has missed her while she has been gone.

