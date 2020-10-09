Advertisement

Bills-Titans, Broncos-Patriots rescheduled by NFL

The Bills-Titans game has been moved from Sunday to Tuesday night as long as Tennessee has no more positive tests for COVID-19 in the interim
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 9:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - The Bills-Titans game has been moved from Sunday to Tuesday night as long as Tennessee has no more positive tests for COVID-19 in the interim, a person with direct knowledge of the switch tells The Associated Press. The NFL also is rescheduling Sunday’s Broncos-Patriots game from Sunday to Monday night after New England had a smaller outbreak of COVID-19, the person said, speaking on condition of anonymity because the league and teams had not officially announced the changes.

