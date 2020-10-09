Advertisement

Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Tropical Rains For The Weekend

Rain
Rain(Pexels)
By Chris Bailey
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 2:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Hurricane Delta is the star of the weather show as it rolls into Louisiana today. This will bring another devastating hit to some of the same areas hit hard by Laura 6 weeks ago. This storm will then weaken as it moves our way, but brings the potential for heavy rain once we get deeper into the weekend.

This storm is hitting Louisiana now as a Category 2 hurricane.

Here’s a breakdown of how the weekend may play out around here:

  • A few showers arrive tonight and into Saturday. This isn’t going to be wall to wall rainfall during this time, so you can get some outdoor activities in. You just have to pick and choose your battles. Still, it’s not going to be a nice day by any means.
  • The farther north you live, the better the chance for more dry time on Saturday.
  • The best opportunity for heavy rain rolls in here Saturday night and Sunday. A swath of 1″-3″ of rain will show up and there’s the chance for locally higher amounts.
  • Winds may also be gusty and reach 30mph at times.

A fall front follows this up Monday night and early Tuesday. This will bring a line of showers and storms across the region as chilly air returns. A much deeper trough arrives by next weekend as the overall pattern across North America takes on much more of a winter season look.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Lexington

Lexington Parks and Rec needs your pumpkins for a new event

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The first-ever Jack-O-Lantern Trail in Lexington will illuminate McConnell Springs Park for three nights Oct. 28 – 30.

Lexington

Homicide investigation underway after woman’s body found in Lexington apartment

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Police found 62-year-old Ava Creech dead inside her apartment on Victoria Way last week.

News

Virtual Pre-K becoming an option for Kentucky families

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Kristen Kennedy
Parents are struggling with questions this fall - do you send kids back to school, or do you continue to help them learn virtually? What do you do with the youngest learners? Is it possible to teach prekindergarten online? There’s a new school in Kentucky trying it out.

Regional

Health leaders in rural Kentucky stay cautious with rapid testing

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Nick Oliver
Rapid COVID-19 tests produce fast results, however, some parts of the state don’t have access to the tests as easy as big cities.

Latest News

Lexington

FCPS moving closer to in-person instruction; parents asked for feedback

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Olivia Russell
Fayette County Public Schools seem to be moving closer toward in-person instruction, but, first, they’re asking for feedback from families to help build their plan.

Lexington

Fayette County Clerk urges more people to request an absentee ballot before deadline

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Chelsea Jones
Friday, October 9, is the last day to request an absentee ballot in Kentucky.

Lexington

Health dept. reports 77 new COVID-19 cases in Lexington

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department reported 77 new COVID-19 cases for its update for Thursday.

Weather

WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast

Updated: 8 hours ago

Weather

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Tropical rains arrive soon

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Jim Caldwell
Hurricane Delta will begin pushing clouds into our skies later today. Those clouds will lead to rain for this weekend.

Regional

One man shot and killed during burglary in Richmond

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The shooting sent EKU into a campus-wide lockdown for a time Friday morning.