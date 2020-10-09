Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Tropical Rains For The Weekend

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Hurricane Delta is the star of the weather show as it rolls into Louisiana today. This will bring another devastating hit to some of the same areas hit hard by Laura 6 weeks ago. This storm will then weaken as it moves our way, but brings the potential for heavy rain once we get deeper into the weekend.

This storm is hitting Louisiana now as a Category 2 hurricane.

Here’s a breakdown of how the weekend may play out around here:

A few showers arrive tonight and into Saturday. This isn’t going to be wall to wall rainfall during this time, so you can get some outdoor activities in. You just have to pick and choose your battles. Still, it’s not going to be a nice day by any means.

The farther north you live, the better the chance for more dry time on Saturday.

The best opportunity for heavy rain rolls in here Saturday night and Sunday. A swath of 1″-3″ of rain will show up and there’s the chance for locally higher amounts.

Winds may also be gusty and reach 30mph at times.

A fall front follows this up Monday night and early Tuesday. This will bring a line of showers and storms across the region as chilly air returns. A much deeper trough arrives by next weekend as the overall pattern across North America takes on much more of a winter season look.

