City officials warn ‘Trump Caravan’ and ‘Pro America’ rally could cause heavy traffic in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - City officials are warning drivers of two events this weekend in Lexington that could cause some traffic issues.

Beginning Friday night at 7, a “Pro America” Rally is planned at Whitaker Bank Ballpark, off North Broadway.

On Sunday, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., a “Trump Caravan” is expected to travel around New Circle Road.

Drivers are advised to use caution.

Lexington police tell us they aren’t planning on blocking any roads for the Sunday event, but did go into any specifics.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.