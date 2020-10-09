Advertisement

City officials warn ‘Trump Caravan’ and ‘Pro America’ rally could cause heavy traffic in Lexington

City officials are warning drivers of two events this weekend in Lexington that could cause some traffic issues.
City officials are warning drivers of two events this weekend in Lexington that could cause some traffic issues.(WDBJ)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 4:19 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - City officials are warning drivers of two events this weekend in Lexington that could cause some traffic issues.

  • Beginning Friday night at 7, a “Pro America” Rally is planned at Whitaker Bank Ballpark, off North Broadway.
  • On Sunday, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., a “Trump Caravan” is expected to travel around New Circle Road.

Drivers are advised to use caution.

Lexington police tell us they aren’t planning on blocking any roads for the Sunday event, but did go into any specifics.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Jaguars could be without three defensive starters at Texans

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Coach Doug Marrone listed defensive end Josh Allen (knee) as questionable.

News

Kentucky middle school football game stopped due to fans not wearing face masks

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By Grace Finerman
An unexpected time out took place during Simmons Middle School's rivalry football game Thursday night... due to the people in the stands. Athletes had to take a break from playing as many fans were not wearing face coverings.

Lexington

UK requiring students to get a flu shot by end of month

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By Victor Puente
At the beginning of the semester, University of Kentucky students were required to get a COVID-19 test if they were going to be on campus. This week, we learned those students will also be required to get a flu shot by the end of the month.

News

Man sentenced to 106 months in prison in murder-for-hire plot

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
A man was sentenced in federal court on Thursday after his involvement in a conspiracy to commit kidnapping and conspiracy to commit murder-for-hire.

Lexington

Homicide investigation underway after woman’s body found in Lexington apartment

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Police found 62-year-old Ava Creech dead inside her apartment on Victoria Way last week.

Latest News

Lexington

Lexington Parks and Rec needs your pumpkins for a new event

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The first-ever Jack-O-Lantern Trail in Lexington will illuminate McConnell Springs Park for three nights Oct. 28 – 30.

News

Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Tropical Rains For The Weekend

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Chris Bailey
What's left of Hurricane Delta is set to roll across the region.

News

Virtual Pre-K becoming an option for Kentucky families

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Kristen Kennedy
Parents are struggling with questions this fall - do you send kids back to school, or do you continue to help them learn virtually? What do you do with the youngest learners? Is it possible to teach prekindergarten online? There’s a new school in Kentucky trying it out.

Regional

Health leaders in rural Kentucky stay cautious with rapid testing

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Nick Oliver
Rapid COVID-19 tests produce fast results, however, some parts of the state don’t have access to the tests as easy as big cities.

Lexington

FCPS moving closer to in-person instruction; parents asked for feedback

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Olivia Russell
Fayette County Public Schools seem to be moving closer toward in-person instruction, but, first, they’re asking for feedback from families to help build their plan.