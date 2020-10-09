EKU among NCAA leaders in representation of women coaches

RICHMOND, Ky. – Eastern Kentucky University is outperforming other Division-I peer institutions in the representation of women head coaches of its women’s athletic teams, according to the Women in College Coaching Report Card (WCCRC).

The WCCRC is issued yearly by the Tucker Center for Research on Girls & Women in Sport in partnership with WeCOACH.

The Colonels received a B on the 2019-20 report.

EKU ranked in the top-30 out of 352 Division-I institutions in an appendix denoting the percentage and number of women head coaches by school.

It ranked in the top-15 in an appendix denoting the percentage and number of all women coaches by school.

The Tucker Center is an interdisciplinary research center at the University of Minnesota leading a pioneering effort to examine how sport and physical activity affect the lives of girls and women, their families and their communities.

Much of its research and advocacy focuses on women in coaching, particularly at the college level. While female sport participation is at an all-time high since the passage of Title IX, the percentage of women coaching female athletes has declined from over 90% in 1974 to around 42% today.

The WCCRC was created to help increase the percentage of women in the coaching profession, build awareness among athletes, coaches and administrators, and start a national dialogue about this persistent trend. The WCCRC is the only report to assign a letter grade (A through F) for the percentage of women head coaches of women’s teams, which provides a visible mechanism of accountability at the institutional level.

“We celebrate and recognize institutions like yours for outstanding representation of women coaches compared to your peer institutions,” Nicole La Voi, Director of the Tucker Center, said. “The research shows that women coaches matter: among other positive influences, their presence can help shift societal stereotypes about gender and leadership, inspire young women to aspire to lead in or out of sport, and improve the workplace experience and environment for other women. We hope you’ll take your grade as a positive affirmation of the environment you have created as well as a reminder of the importance of valuing, supporting, recruiting, hiring and retaining women coaches.”