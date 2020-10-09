Advertisement

Fayette County Clerk urges more people to request an absentee ballot before deadline

By Chelsea Jones
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 11:33 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Friday, October 9, is the last day to request an absentee ballot in Kentucky.

Secretary of State Michael Adams says more than 600,000 Kentuckians have requested absentee ballots for the general election.

In Fayette County, about 90,000 people have requested absentee ballots, that’s about 30,000 short of what County Clerk Don Blevins Jr. was hoping for. He says 20,000 have been returned.

He was hoping for at least 120,000 absentee ballot requests.

Blevins believed that number would cut down on the amount of in-person voting. With Friday, being the last day to request an absentee ballot, Blevins is still hopeful, but reality is starting to settle in.

“I’m concerned that we’re going to have lines and people are going to be angry despite the fact that I’ve been trying to say all along get your ballot, vote by mail, and not to wait until the end,” Blevins said.

In-person early voting starts on Tuesday, October 13.

Fayette County voters have eight locations to choose from.

Secretary of State Micheal Adams approved the county’s election plan on Tuesday, but he noted that if enough people don’t vote absentee, officials may have to open more voting locations.

Blevins says, at this point, there’s not enough time to make changes. He says his election staff are already overwhelmed, working 60 to 70 hours a week to process registrations, absentee ballots, and set up early voting sites.

Whichever way you vote, Blevins is urging that you do so early.

If you have requested an absentee ballot, he says go ahead and return it. That way his staff can resolve any issues that may keep your vote from being counted.

Again Friday, October, 9 is the deadline to request an absentee ballot. You must do so before midnight. You can find out more about that here.

