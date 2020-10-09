FCPS moving closer to in-person instruction; elementary school parents asked for feedback

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Fayette County Public Schools seem to be moving closer toward in-person instruction, but, first, they’re asking for feedback from families to help build their plan.

Friday morning, elementary school parents received registration forms, asking if they would prefer a hybrid model or online only for their Kindergarten through 5th-grade students.

The letter outlined the hybrid model.

It says students will be divided into two groups. One goes to school Monday and Tuesday, And the other goes Thursday and Friday. Wednesdays will be used to clean the schools.

Students will continue virtual instruction when they’re not learning in person, but the board also warns that remote learning will be different from the NTI model they’re using right now.

They also say teachers and schedules could change, depending on what decision is made.

But nothing is set in stone.

They say this plan could go into action the week of November 2, but nothing has been finalized yet.

Right now, there’s still no timeline on when middle school and high school students will be able to return to in-person classes.

