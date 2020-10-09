Advertisement

FCPS moving closer to in-person instruction; elementary school parents asked for feedback

Fayette County Public Schools seem to be moving closer toward in-person instruction, but, first, they’re asking for feedback from families to help build their plan.
Fayette County Public Schools seem to be moving closer toward in-person instruction, but, first, they’re asking for feedback from families to help build their plan.(WKYT/Jim Stratman)
By Olivia Russell
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 11:45 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Fayette County Public Schools seem to be moving closer toward in-person instruction, but, first, they’re asking for feedback from families to help build their plan.

Friday morning, elementary school parents received registration forms, asking if they would prefer a hybrid model or online only for their Kindergarten through 5th-grade students.

The letter outlined the hybrid model.

It says students will be divided into two groups. One goes to school Monday and Tuesday, And the other goes Thursday and Friday. Wednesdays will be used to clean the schools.

Students will continue virtual instruction when they’re not learning in person, but the board also warns that remote learning will be different from the NTI model they’re using right now.

They also say teachers and schedules could change, depending on what decision is made.

But nothing is set in stone.

They say this plan could go into action the week of November 2, but nothing has been finalized yet.

Right now, there’s still no timeline on when middle school and high school students will be able to return to in-person classes.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Regional

Health leaders in rural Kentucky stay cautious with rapid testing

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By Nick Oliver
Rapid COVID-19 tests produce fast results, however, some parts of the state don’t have access to the tests as easy as big cities.

Lexington

Fayette County Clerk urges more people to request an absentee ballot before deadline

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By Chelsea Jones
Friday, October 9, is the last day to request an absentee ballot in Kentucky.

Lexington

Health dept. reports 77 new COVID-19 cases in Lexington

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department reported 77 new COVID-19 cases for its update for Thursday.

Weather

WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast

Updated: 5 hours ago

Latest News

Weather

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Tropical rains arrive soon

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Jim Caldwell
Hurricane Delta will begin pushing clouds into our skies later today. Those clouds will lead to rain for this weekend.

Regional

One man shot and killed during burglary in Richmond

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The shooting sent EKU into a campus-wide lockdown for a time Friday morning.

News

WATCH | Health dept. reports 77 new COVID-19 cases in Lexington

Updated: 7 hours ago
Health dept. reports 77 new COVID-19 cases in Lexington

News

WATCH | One man shot and killed during burglary in Richmond

Updated: 7 hours ago
One man shot and killed during burglary in Richmond

National

Minnesota girl raises money for Toys for Tots with her art

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Lauren Andrego
A Minnesota family found kindness in their neighborhood while raising money for a doll house.

News

WATCH | Madison County shelter holds vigil to honor Kentuckians who died due to domestic violence

Updated: 13 hours ago
For anyone who might be dealing with a domestic violence situation, you can call Hope’s Wings at 859-623-4095.