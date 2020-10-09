Advertisement

Gov. Beshear reports 1,059 new COVID-19 cases Friday; eight deaths

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 5:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases in Kentucky.

Gov. Beshear reported 1,059 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, bringing the state total to 78,456 cases. The governor says the state is seeing a 4.32 percent positivity rate. Of Thursday’s new cases, 114 are in kids 18 or younger.

“These are just far too many cases. We have to do better. Folks, we really need you to wear your mask,” said Gov. Beshear. “We’ve talked a lot about enforcement this week, but the best enforcement is you, making sure that you and your family are wearing them every time you go out. If everybody takes on that enforcement, we will stop this third escalation.”

There were eight reported COVID-19 related deaths on Friday. The state death total is now 1,242.

The deaths reported Friday include a 90-year-old woman from Boyd County; a 73-year-old woman from Daviess County; a 76-year-old man from Harrison County; two women, ages 70 and 74, from Henderson County; an 87-year-old man from Jefferson County; a 48-year-old woman from Logan County; and a 54-year-old woman from McCracken County.

“We continue to be in another escalation of COVID-19 cases here in Kentucky,” said Gov. Beshear. “This is the highest Friday in the last four weeks, and this will be our highest week ever when we finish it for number of new COVID-19 cases.”

As of Friday, 679 people are hospitalized for COVID-19 related reasons and 172 are in the ICU. At least 13,417 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

