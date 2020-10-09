Advertisement

Governor Beshear calls for change after plan to kidnap Michigan governor

Governor Beshear began his daily COVID-19 update calling for an end to political violence after an anti-government group’s failed plot to kidnap Michigan governor Gretchen Whitmer.(WKYT News)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 10:25 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Beshear began his daily COVID-19 update calling for an end to political violence after an anti-government group’s failed plot to kidnap Michigan governor Gretchen Whitmer.

Thirteen people have been charged in connection to the plot. The group’s plan involved kidnapping the democratic governor before the Nov. 3 elections in reaction to what they viewed as her “uncontrolled power,” according to a federal complaint.

Governor Andy Beshear has been no stranger to threats during his first year in office. In May, Jeremiah Wooley, a western Kentucky man, was caught making threats towards the governor and Kentucky State Police over social media using a fake name. A search warrant would reveal numerous weapons and evidence that would show Wooley was building grenades.

Just weeks later an effigy of the governor would be hung from a tree on the grounds of the capitol along with the words “Sic semper tyrannis” - a Latin phrase, meaning “Thus always to tyrants,” widely believed to have been yelled by John Wilkes Booth after assassinating President Abraham Lincoln in 1865.

The group would later storm the Governor’s Mansion demanding Beshear come out of his home over recent mandates declared in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Months since the threat, a tall fence is now being constructed surrounding the Governor’s Mansion.

Beshear said today he does not let the threats bother him as he continues to make decisions he believes are the best for the state.

“Pressure? No, I don’t feel it,” said Beshear. “I got the right people around me. I am going to do the right thing and those that want to try to use fear to get me or others in the government to do the wrong things, that is not going to work.”

The governor would go on to call the groups “domestic terrorists” while calling for an end to all terrorism.

