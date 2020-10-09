Advertisement

Health dept. reports 77 new COVID-19 cases in Lexington

The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department reported 77 new COVID-19 cases for its update for Thursday.
The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department reported 77 new COVID-19 cases for its update for Thursday.(KCRG)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 9:14 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department reported 77 new COVID-19 cases for its update for Thursday.

Interactive | Breakdown of Kentucky’s COVID-19 cases

No new deaths were reported.

The current totals for Lexington are 9,153 cases and 80 deaths related to COVID-19.

MORE: Lexington-area health departments concerned with rising COVID-19 cases statewide

The city’s highest one-day totals to date have been:

  • 167 cases, Sept. 11
  • 149 cases, Sept. 10
  • 131 cases, Aug. 7
  • 123 cases, Sept. 9
  • 122 cases, Sept. 1
  • 120 cases, Sept. 2
  • 119 cases, Aug. 28
  • 116 cases, July 27
  • 114 cases, Sept. 19
  • 113 cases, Sept. 5 and Sept. 16

There are still multiple free testing sites in the City of Lexington. The health department wants people to know if they aren’t able to leave their house, but they need a COVID test, they can call the health department to have a test brought to them.

Statewide, there are currently 77,455 total cases and 1,234 deaths.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather

WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast

Updated: 2 hours ago

Weather

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Tropical rains arrive soon

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jim Caldwell
Hurricane Delta will begin pushing clouds into our skies later today. Those clouds will lead to rain for this weekend.

Regional

One man shot and killed during burglary in Richmond

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The shooting sent EKU into a campus-wide lockdown for a time Friday morning.

News

WATCH | Madison County shelter holds vigil to honor Kentuckians who died due to domestic violence

Updated: 10 hours ago
For anyone who might be dealing with a domestic violence situation, you can call Hope’s Wings at 859-623-4095.

Latest News

News

WATCH | Fire brings Rupp Arena construction to a halt Thursday afternoon

Updated: 10 hours ago
Flames were seen coming from the roof of the former convention center building.

News

WATCH | KSP investigating officer-involved shooting following Williamsburg bank robbery, police chase

Updated: 10 hours ago
According to Williamsburg police, it started Thursday morning around 9:30 at the Community Trust Bank on Highway 25.

News

WATCH | Governor Beshear calls for change after plan to kidnap Michigan governor

Updated: 10 hours ago
Governor Beshear began his daily COVID-19 update calling for an end to political violence after an anti-government group’s failed plot to kidnap Michigan governor Gretchen Whitmer.

VOD Recording

WATCH: Amber Philpott interviews the Commissioner of Kentucky Tourism Mike Mangeot

Updated: 10 hours ago
WKYT News: The Breakdown

News

Governor Beshear calls for change after plan to kidnap Michigan governor

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Governor Beshear began his daily COVID-19 update calling for an end to political violence after an anti-government group’s failed plot to kidnap Michigan governor Gretchen Whitmer.

News

Madison County shelter holds vigil to honor Kentuckians who died due to domestic violence

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Shelby Smithson
The 48 t-shirts on wooden crosses in the Madison County Courthouse lawn represent the Kentuckians who died in the last year due to domestic violence.