Advertisement

Health leaders in rural Kentucky stay cautious with rapid testing

Rapid COVID-19 tests produce fast results, however, some parts of the state don’t have access to the tests as easy as big cities.
Rapid COVID-19 tests produce fast results, however, some parts of the state don’t have access to the tests as easy as big cities.(COVID testing (MGN))
By Nick Oliver
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 11:52 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENTUCKY (WKYT) - Rapid COVID-19 tests produce fast results, however, some parts of the state don’t have access to the tests as easy as big cities.

If you felt like you had COVID-19 symptoms, waiting around for results after being tested may not be easy. But health leaders say those rapid tests are not all they are hyped up to be.

In rural Kentucky, rapid tests are around but generally in a doctor’s office setting, hospitals, or health departments. Not like a drive upsetting like in Lexington and larger cities.

This means the majority of people will go through the general test and wait two to three days for the results. Usually in that time not knowing if they should go on with daily life or quarantine in the meantime.

Dr. Crystal Miller, the public health director of WEDCO, says she understands the frustrations on not getting your hands on a faster test but she believes the normal test is more accurate.

The rapid test should not be used for go-to results all the time.

“We have not got into the PCR testing or rapid testing because of the high false-negative rate," Miller said. "There are times when that is appropriate, if someone is experiencing symptoms or someone feels like they have been exposed then a rapid would be beneficial but the nasal swap is definitely more accurate than the rapid test.”

Earlier this month, we told you about federal officials shipping millions of rapid tests to states in order for schools to have the service. They hope this also helps to expand testing as the flu season is right around the corner.

The governor spoke Thursday about the tests and rural Kentucky. He says the state is beginning to mobilize more testing capabilities in rural Kentucky areas.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Lexington

FCPS moving closer to in-person instruction; elementary school parents asked for feedback

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By Olivia Russell
Fayette County Public Schools seem to be moving closer toward in-person instruction, but, first, they’re asking for feedback from families to help build their plan.

Lexington

Fayette County Clerk urges more people to request an absentee ballot before deadline

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By Chelsea Jones
Friday, October 9, is the last day to request an absentee ballot in Kentucky.

Lexington

Health dept. reports 77 new COVID-19 cases in Lexington

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department reported 77 new COVID-19 cases for its update for Thursday.

Weather

WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast

Updated: 5 hours ago

Latest News

Weather

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Tropical rains arrive soon

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Jim Caldwell
Hurricane Delta will begin pushing clouds into our skies later today. Those clouds will lead to rain for this weekend.

Regional

One man shot and killed during burglary in Richmond

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The shooting sent EKU into a campus-wide lockdown for a time Friday morning.

News

WATCH | Health dept. reports 77 new COVID-19 cases in Lexington

Updated: 7 hours ago
Health dept. reports 77 new COVID-19 cases in Lexington

News

WATCH | One man shot and killed during burglary in Richmond

Updated: 7 hours ago
One man shot and killed during burglary in Richmond

National

Minnesota girl raises money for Toys for Tots with her art

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Lauren Andrego
A Minnesota family found kindness in their neighborhood while raising money for a doll house.

News

WATCH | Madison County shelter holds vigil to honor Kentuckians who died due to domestic violence

Updated: 13 hours ago
For anyone who might be dealing with a domestic violence situation, you can call Hope’s Wings at 859-623-4095.