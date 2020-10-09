Homicide investigation underway after woman’s body found in Lexington apartment
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 2:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A homicide investigation is underway in Lexington.
Police found 62-year-old Ava Creech dead inside her apartment on Victoria Way last week.
They say she was dead for some time and it took the coroner’s office a few days to identify her.
Police say it appears Creech may have known her attacker.
If you have any information, call the police department.
