Homicide investigation underway after woman’s body found in Lexington apartment

.
.(MGN)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 2:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A homicide investigation is underway in Lexington.

Police found 62-year-old Ava Creech dead inside her apartment on Victoria Way last week.

They say she was dead for some time and it took the coroner’s office a few days to identify her.

Police say it appears Creech may have known her attacker.

If you have any information, call the police department.

