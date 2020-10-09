Jaguars could be without three defensive starters at Texans

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) - The Jacksonville Jaguars could be without three defensive starters at Houston on Sunday.

Coach Doug Marrone listed defensive end Josh Allen (knee), linebacker Myles Jack (ankle) and rookie cornerback CJ Henderson (shoulder) as questionable against the Texans. The Jaguars also will have their fourth placekicker in as many games.

Stephen Hauschka will make his Jaguars debut after missing last week’s game with a sore knee.

