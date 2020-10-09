Advertisement

Jaguars could be without three defensive starters at Texans

Coach Doug Marrone listed defensive end Josh Allen (knee) as questionable.
Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Josh Allen (41) responds to a teammate penalized with pass interference during the first half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)
Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Josh Allen (41) responds to a teammate penalized with pass interference during the first half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 4:45 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) - The Jacksonville Jaguars could be without three defensive starters at Houston on Sunday.

Coach Doug Marrone listed defensive end Josh Allen (knee), linebacker Myles Jack (ankle) and rookie cornerback CJ Henderson (shoulder) as questionable against the Texans. The Jaguars also will have their fourth placekicker in as many games.

Stephen Hauschka will make his Jaguars debut after missing last week’s game with a sore knee.

