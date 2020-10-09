Advertisement

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Tropical rains arrive soon

By Jim Caldwell
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 6:39 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Hurricane Delta will begin pushing clouds into our skies later today. Those clouds will lead to rain for this weekend.

I do not think that the entire weekend is a washout. A couple of days ago, I thought that it had real potential to be a solid mess. There will be plenty of rain out there, but maybe not as much coverage as I originally had in the forecast. You will find breaks in the rain and then some good soakers.

The remnant low will pass right overhead on Sunday. By that point, it will only be general rain with very few tropical characteristics. Most of that will be gone long before it gets here.

Let’s preview the weekend:

- Showers arrive Saturday

- Gusty winds blow in Saturday and Sunday

- Steadiest rain gets here Sunday

- Tropical downpours possible both days

Another cold front will bring a shot of cooler air for next week. We’ll discuss it in more detail next week.

It is another Friday, and every day we move forward is a day closer to a return to our ordinary world. We are nearly there! Take care of each other; we’ve got this!

