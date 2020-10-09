Advertisement

Kentucky middle school football game stopped due to fans not wearing face masks

By Grace Finerman
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 4:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
FLEMING CO., Ky. (WKYT) - A middle school football game in Kentucky had an abrupt timeout Thursday night.

Student-athletes playing in the Fleming County ‘rivalry game’ at Simmons Middle School had to take a break as many adults in the stands were not complying with COVID-19 regulations.

“A lot of our fans were not wearing face coverings,” says Fleming County Schools Superintendent Brian Creasman.

Creasman says face masks are a requirement of the athletic association. He says whenever masks start to come down, the playing stops.

“If it’s every three seconds, we will stop every three seconds,” says Creasman.

Friday night, Fleming County High School’s football team is also set to take the field. Creasman says if fans are not wearing a mask, the games not even going to start.

“They’ve got to understand that this is not political and they don’t have a choice. Athletics is a privilege, not a right,” says KHSAA commissioner Julian Tackett.

Tackett says the vast majority of schools have been following the rules. He says the schools struggling are the ones that initially went above crowd recommendations. Tackett says if there have been problems, they’ve mostly been caused by adults rather than students.

“Take a look when you start to get angry, and take a look on the field, on the court, and see who this is really about,” Tackett says.

Tackett says he’s trying to help schools live in a COVID world, not avoid it.

“The fabric of the community revolves around community events, I mean it really is important that people get to see each other, even if they’ve got to stand 6 feet apart, and even if they’ve got to wear a mask,” Tackett says.

Superintendent Creasman says fans will be limited to 25 percent capacity.

