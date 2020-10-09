Advertisement

Lexington Parks and Rec needs your pumpkins for a new event

The first-ever Jack-O-Lantern Trail in Lexington will illuminate McConnell Springs Park for three nights Oct. 28 – 30.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 2:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The first-ever Jack-O-Lantern Trail in Lexington will illuminate McConnell Springs Park for three nights Oct. 28 – 30.

Lexington Parks and Recreation is asking people to donate carved pumpkins to make the event possible.  You can donate a single pumpkin or groups can plan a special concept pumpkin grouping or sculpture.

“We would like the community to carve and donate at least 1,000 carved pumpkins to place along the winding half-mile trail at McConnell Springs,” said Amber Luallen, Cultural Arts Program Administrator at Lexington Parks and Recreation. “With the community’s help we can create something new, special and safe this Halloween.”

Pumpkin donors will receive a poster by Cricket Press commemorating the event in addition to the opportunity for a VIP viewing of the trail.

Donate a jack-o-lantern by submitting a Pumpkin Pledge at lexingtonky.gov/FallEvents. Pumpkins need to be carved and dropped off Oct. 26 – 27.

Registration will be required for the public to hike the trail to ensure limited capacity. There will be three, one-hour hiking sessions per night between 6:30 - 10 p.m. with a limited number of reservations per time slot.

Admission is a suggested donation of $5 at the door (children 12 and under free) or “pay what you can.” All proceeds from the event benefit non-profit organizations supporting McConnell Springs and Parks' recreation programs.

In addition to marveling at the glow of the pumpkins, the trail will include campfires and s’mores, live owls from Critters in the Classroom, and fall food and beverages.

Registration to visit the trail can be found at lexingtonky.gov/FallEvents.

