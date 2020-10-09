Lexington Philharmonic holding mobile concerts this weekend

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington Philharmonic is holding mobile concerts this weekend, and tonight, a brass section will be featured. WKYT’s Shelby Lofton was in the Cardinal Valley neighborhood to check it out.

This is the first night of several concerts the musicians are putting on. It’s an idea the Philharmonic had last year. After their calendars were cleared at the start of the pandemic, they’re back performing together for a live audience for the first time in eight months!

Executive Director Allison Kaiser says the group chose its first live audience with accessibiliry in mind.

“You could look at this as sort of a silver lining in the fact that we’ve slowed down our regular concert programming enough to be able to start doing these neighborhood concerts," Kaiser said. "We’re very much looking forward to presenting this music and sort of bringing a surprise to under deserved neighborhoods that don’t generally get to see us performing in a concert hall.”

The ensemble wraps up at 7:00 Friday night, but they’re back on the road in the east end from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Saturday and more concerts Sunday.

Here’s a map of tonight’s stops. You can request the musicians in your neighborhood too! @WKYT pic.twitter.com/oxg69KXDe9 — Shelby Lofton (@ShelbyWKYT) October 9, 2020

