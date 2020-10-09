Advertisement

Madison County shelter holds vigil to honor Kentuckians who died due to domestic violence

Each shirt listed a victim's name, age, hometown, cause of death, and the month they died.
By Shelby Smithson
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 10:22 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - Hope’s Wings Domestic Violence Shelter Executive Director Jennifer Lainhart expected their phones to be ringing off the hook when the COVID-19 pandemic shut people in their homes, but she said the number of victims calling in has actually gone down.

“I feel like that decrease gives a false sense of security for folks,” Lainhart said. “What they’re not thinking about is the fact that victims don’t have the opportunity to call at this point when they’re trapped at home with their abuser.”

It’s that kind of awareness she was hoping to bring with Thursday night’s vigil at the Madison County Courthouse.

It’s usually a large rally called “These Hands Don’t Hurt.” This year COVID-19 forced the event to a smaller scale, but it couldn’t affect the impact from the traditional t-shirts on wooden crosses that covered the courthouse lawn.

“Each shirt has a victim’s name on it,” Lainhart said. “We want people to get personal with those names, we want them to stop and be like wow this is happening, this is real life.”

Lainhart said in the last year, there were 48 people in Kentucky who died due to domestic violence and one of those was right here in Madison county.

“It happens, we’re not immune from it either,” Lainhart said. “That’s why it’s important that we keep doing the work that we’re doing here in our county.”

For anyone who might be dealing with a domestic violence situation, you can call Hope’s Wings at 859-623-4095.

