Man sentenced to 106 months in prison in murder-for-hire plot

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A man was sentenced in federal court on Thursday after his involvement in a conspiracy to commit kidnapping and conspiracy to commit murder-for-hire.

U.S. District Judge Karen Caldwell sentenced 32-year-old “John” Sadiqllah to 106 months in prison.

According to evidence presented at the trial, Sadiqullah believed a person owed him money. After repeatedly trying to get his money back, through several visits to the victim’s place of business, Sadiqullah contacted Lexington Imam Mahmoud Shalash to help him get his money back.

Shalash reportedly introduced a confidential person to Sadiqullah as an individual who could collect debts, by any means necessary.

Evidence at trial showed that Sadiqullah and the confidential source proceeded to agree to kidnap the victim or his son; attempt to retrieve the money; and then, if necessary, kill the victim.

Three days later, when Sadiqullah learned that the victim was in Lexington, Sadiqullah, along with other friends, cornered the victim at his place of business and called the confidential source to carry out the plan.

The confidential source, who had been working for the FBI during this entire period of time, reported the incident to the FBI, which then took the victim and his son into protective custody.

Shalash was sentenced on June 22 for conspiring to commit kidnapping and committing money laundering. He received two years in prison and five years of supervised release, including one year of home incarceration. Shalash was also ordered to pay a $20,000 fine and forfeit $81,861.99 in illegally laundered proceeds.

Under federal law, Sadiqullah must serve 85 percent of his prison sentence. Following his release, Sadiqullah will be under the supervision of the U.S. Probation Office for five years.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.