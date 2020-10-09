Advertisement

Minnesota girl raises money for Toys for Tots with her art

By Lauren Andrego
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 12:22 AM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Under the falling leaves in a downtown neighborhood in southern Minnesota, a Franklin Elementary first grader is the newest entrepreneur in Mankato, Minn.

“One dollar gets you a handmade drawing of your choosing,” Kenzie Powell said.

Like many businesses, Kenzie’s enterprise was a solution to a problem when she wanted to buy a dollhouse.

“One day she was just like ‘when we get home, I’m going to sell some drawings,’” recalled Jessica Hanevik, Kenzie’s mother. “We set it up and people just started coming.”

And they kept coming. With her artistic skills, shining personality and the kindness of neighbors, Kenzie quickly reached her goal.

“So I said to her ‘maybe you could consider donating the extra money or any money that you make from this point on to some kids who can’t afford toys,’” Hanevik said.

A Minnesota family found kindness in their neighborhood while raising money for a doll house.
A Minnesota family found kindness in their neighborhood while raising money for a doll house.(KEYC)

Now, Kenzie’s profits will be going to Toys for Tots to share the joy of a new toy with other kids.

“She had no idea that there were kids who couldn’t afford toys or didn’t get toys at Christmas. So, she was really happy that she could help kids get toys like people were helping her get this one.”

Copyright 2020 KEYC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Empire State Building lit up for Lennon’s 80th birthday

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By CNN staff
The former Beatle was living in Manhattan when a fan gunned him down in 1980 at the age of 40.

National Politics

In 25th Amendment bid, Pelosi considers Trump’s fitness to serve

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Just weeks before the Nov. 3 election, Pelosi said Trump needs to disclose more about his health after his COVID-19 diagnosis.

National

AP source: Titans get good news with no positive results

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The NFL has rescheduled Tennessee's game against Buffalo from Sunday to Tuesday.

National

Broadway shutdown due to virus extended again until May 30

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The new timeframe may complicate a clutch of show that had planned to open in the spring.

National Politics

AG: Michigan governor, family were moved as plotters tracked

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The Democratic governor was consistently updated about the investigation over the past couple of months.

Latest News

Lexington

Health dept. reports 77 new COVID-19 cases in Lexington

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department reported 77 new COVID-19 cases for its update for Thursday.

National

The U.N.'s World Food Program wins Nobel Peace Prize

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
While the Norwegian Nobel Committee maintains absolute secrecy about whom it favors for the prize, guesses this year focused on Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg, Russian dissident Alexei Navalny and the World Health Organization.

National

Drive-in hosts socially distant naturalization ceremony in Okla.

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KTUL Staff
Young and old, from many backgrounds and faiths, from all over the world, they came together to become Americans.

National

Judge denies motion to extend Florida’s voter registration

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Based on previous trends, the judge noted, perhaps more than 20,000 additional people might have also registered to vote, if they had been able to access the system.

National

Battered Louisiana coast braces for 1 more: Hurricane Delta

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
As Hurricane Delta churns north-northwest toward an expected landfall late Friday, a hurricane warning is in place from High Island, Texas, to Morgan City, Louisiana.

National

Drive-in hosts naturalization ceremony in Okla.

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
Young and old, from many backgrounds and faiths, from all over the world, they came together to become Americans.