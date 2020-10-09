One injured in Lexington motorcycle crash

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington Police tell us one person was injured in a motorcycle crash this afternoon.

Police say the crash happened on Man O War near Trent Boulevard around 3:20 Friday afternoon. They say the operator of a motorcycle was traveling at a high rate of a speed and driving recklessly. According to police, the operator then lost control, hit another vehicle, and the motorcycle slid into an embankment.

We’re told the operator of the motorcycle was taken to UK Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

No other injuries were reported in the crash.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.