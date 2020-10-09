One person dead after four-wheeler crash in Laurel County

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) -The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office is reporting a deadly four-wheeler crash that happened around 8:15 Thursday night.

The sheriff’s office says the accident happened off Joe Hooker Lane, approximately seven miles west of London. Investigators say a four-wheeler was traveling down a driveway and lost control in a grassy area. The four-wheeler struck a tree and ejected the male operating it.

The sheriff’s office says that person was transported to St. Joseph Hospital in London and was pronounced dead a short time later.

No names have been released.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.